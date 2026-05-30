Circulate Capital to invest $150 million in India's recycling sector
Business
Investment firm Circulate Capital is putting $150 million (about ₹1,425 crore) into India's recycling sector, Kaplan announced on May 30, 2026.
This move is part of a bigger $300 million fund and follows their investments in Indian SME and family businesses, backed by big names like Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble.
Fund targets aluminum copper rare earths
This fresh fund is not just about plastics anymore: it will also help recover key materials like aluminum, copper, and rare earths that are in high demand for batteries and electronics.
The money will go to small and midsize companies with solid track records.
Kaplan pointed out that this push supports global efforts to diversify supply chains beyond China while making recycling more central to sustainable growth.