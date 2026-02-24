Cisco aims to have 70% of products fully AI-written

Cisco's President, Jeetu Patel, just shared a big goal: by the end of 2027, 70% of Cisco's products could be fully written by artificial intelligence. They've already launched their first all-AI-coded product called AI Defense.

Patel expects at least 6 more fully AI-written releases Patel explained that he is targeting, by the end of 2027, to have 70% of Cisco's products written 100% with AI, but the new push is for entire products to be built this way.

He expects at least six fully AI-written releases by the end of 2026.

"Kudos to the AI Defense team," he said, highlighting that every line of code in their latest product came from AI.

Quality and safety matter most Patel made it clear that rushing out new tech isn't the point.

"Just because you can build it instantly doesn't mean it is worth shipping," he said.

For him, quality and safety matter most—AI needs to deliver real results and be trustworthy.