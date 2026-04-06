Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins floats idea for space data centers
Business
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins has floated the idea of building data centers in space to get around Earth's big issues, like massive energy use and local pushback.
He thinks that by tapping into endless solar power above our planet, these space-based centers could sidestep the usual complaints and restrictions.
Cisco preparing networks for space
Robbins says Cisco is already working on tweaking its networking technology for outer space, including handling extreme temperatures.
While it's still early days, he's set on making sure Cisco is ready for this next frontier, preparing its gear for life beyond Earth.