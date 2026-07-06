Cisco helps Indian businesses and telcos counter Anthropic's Mythos threats

Daisy Chittilapilly: Cisco rolls security updates

Daisy Chittilapilly, president of Cisco India and SAARC, said it is rolling out regular security updates so organizations can keep pace with fast-moving threats.

At the same time, Cisco is growing its presence in India, expanding manufacturing for global exports and boosting local cloud services like Webex Contact Center.

Cisco is also working with the government to meet tougher telecom security rules.