Cisco helps Indian businesses and telcos counter Anthropic's Mythos threats
Cisco is stepping in to help Indian businesses and telecom companies defend against new-age cyber threats powered by Anthropic's advanced AI model, Mythos.
These smart tools let hackers find and exploit security gaps much faster: what used to take years can now happen in hours.
To stay ahead, companies are focusing on stronger defenses, quicker software updates, and ditching old systems.
Daisy Chittilapilly: Cisco rolls security updates
Daisy Chittilapilly, president of Cisco India and SAARC, said it is rolling out regular security updates so organizations can keep pace with fast-moving threats.
At the same time, Cisco is growing its presence in India, expanding manufacturing for global exports and boosting local cloud services like Webex Contact Center.
Cisco is also working with the government to meet tougher telecom security rules.