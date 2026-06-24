Cisco President Jeetu Patel calls India under 30 AI superpower

Cisco launches AI and cybersecurity courses

Patel points out that "there will be a shortage of people who are dexterous with AI and fluent in AI."

He also gave a shoutout to India's government for solving problems quickly, like sorting out export license issues during Cisco meetings.

To help bridge the skills gap, Cisco is rolling out AI and cybersecurity courses through its Networking Academy, reaching tens of millions worldwide.

Patel believes this focus on digital skills could make India a major player in the world of AI.