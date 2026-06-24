Cisco President Patel says AI helps firms erase technical debt

Cisco used AI to shrink codebase

Patel shared that Cisco used AI to shrink one product's codebase from eight million lines to less than 1.5 million lines, making it faster and easier to update.

He believes this lets big companies innovate like startups while still using their strong customer networks and data.

But he also points out that tackling internal hurdles like bureaucracy is key if companies want to stay agile and keep growing.