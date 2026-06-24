Cisco President Patel says AI helps firms erase technical debt
Business
Cisco President Jeetu Patel thinks artificial intelligence (AI) can help old-school companies catch up with startups.
By using AI to constantly update software, businesses can finally get rid of "technical debt": those outdated systems that slow them down.
Cisco used AI to shrink codebase
Patel shared that Cisco used AI to shrink one product's codebase from eight million lines to less than 1.5 million lines, making it faster and easier to update.
He believes this lets big companies innovate like startups while still using their strong customer networks and data.
But he also points out that tackling internal hurdles like bureaucracy is key if companies want to stay agile and keep growing.