Cisco taps Padmanabhan Krishnamurthy to rewrite 98% of legacy code
Business
Cisco just handed a massive challenge to 27-year-old Padmanabhan Krishnamurthy: he's set to rewrite 98% of the company's legacy code, using unlimited AI tokens.
Cisco president and chief product officer Jeetu Patel says this is all about bringing in fresh thinking and letting younger voices shake things up.
Jeetu Patel backs Padmanabhan Krishnamurthy's plan
Krishnamurthy, who joined Cisco after his startup EzDubs was acquired last year, pitched his bold plan with a small team at a San Francisco meeting, and Patel was sold.
The first demo is due in four weeks, and the whole project should wrap up in two years.
Patel believes young talent questioning old ways is key for real innovation, echoing trends seen at other forward-thinking companies.