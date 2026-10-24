Cisco's Jeetu Patel saves up to ₹1.14L via AI audit
Jeetu Patel, Cisco's president and chief product officer, just found out he was spending over approximately ₹8.54 lakh a year on subscriptions, until an AI agent checked his emails and flagged all the unnecessary and duplicate ones.
Thanks to this digital audit, he's now saving up to ₹114,000 every year.
It's a real-life example of how AI can help keep your spending in check without much effort.
Jeetu Patel uses Muse and Dots
Patel doesn't stop at just one tool: he uses personal AIs like Meta's Muse and OpenAI's Dots for things like sorting news, analyzing calls, and organizing subscriptions.
These AIs handle more than simple questions; they automate tasks like expense tracking and service management.
For anyone juggling work and life, Patel's approach is proof that smart tech can take some stress off your plate by handling the boring (but important) stuff for you.