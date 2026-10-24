Cisco's Jeetu Patel saves up to ₹1.14L via AI audit

Jeetu Patel, Cisco's president and chief product officer, just found out he was spending over approximately ₹8.54 lakh a year on subscriptions, until an AI agent checked his emails and flagged all the unnecessary and duplicate ones.

Thanks to this digital audit, he's now saving up to ₹114,000 every year.

It's a real-life example of how AI can help keep your spending in check without much effort.