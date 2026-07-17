Citadel Securities invests $400 million in Crypto.com, valuing it $20B

Citadel's president, Jim Esposito, says teaming up with Crypto.com could "improve market efficiency" by merging old and new financial systems.

The investment will help boost Crypto.com's tech and regulatory game.

CEO Kris Marszalek calls the opportunity staggering, noting that more traditional banks are jumping into crypto as demand for digital assets grows, even though the market still faces ups and downs.

Right now, the global crypto market is valued at $2.3 trillion, showing just how big this space has become.