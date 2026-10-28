Citi Institute report says almost 60% still experimenting with AI
A new Citi Institute report shows that almost 60% of companies are still just experimenting with AI, while only 40% have actually put it to work at scale.
The big takeaway? Most businesses haven't moved past the exploration or pilot phase, and the report says it's time to unlock real value by making AI a core part of how things get done.
North America at 77% AI use
North America is way ahead, with 77% of its companies already using AI in day-to-day operations. Asia-Pacific is mostly still testing things out, and Europe sits somewhere in between.
Companies that have gone all-in on AI are seeing major payoffs; about 60% reported transformational value creation of more than 15% through cost reduction, employee productivity or revenue growth.
The key to making it work: real data, skilled people, and weaving AI into everyday business, not just side projects.