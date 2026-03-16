Citi lowers Nifty target by 5% amid Israel-Hamas war Business Mar 16, 2026

Citi just lowered its December 2026 Nifty 50 target from 28,500 to 27,000, pointing to the ongoing Middle East conflict as a big risk for growth and company earnings.

With the conflict in its third week, both Nifty and Sensex have dropped about 8%; the indices have also registered a technical correction from their record highs, dropping about 10%.