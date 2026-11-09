Citi Research forecasts Nifty 50 at 28,000 by end 2027
Business
Citi Research is betting big on Indian stocks, predicting the Nifty 50 index could climb to 28,000 points by the end of 2027, a solid 12% jump from where it stands now.
Their optimism comes from expectations of stronger company earnings, thanks to cheaper oil and less spending on artificial intelligence (AI).
Cheaper oil, over $4.1B India inflows
A few things are fueling this upbeat forecast: oil prices have dropped, making things easier for businesses; foreign investors are pouring money into Indian stocks (over $4.1 billion in just one month); and with slower AI-related capital expenditure after the US midterms, more eyes are turning to India's market.