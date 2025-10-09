Citi sees 15-18% upside in Eternal, Swiggy shares: Here's why Business Oct 09, 2025

Citi just raised its price targets for Eternal Ltd. (₹395) and Swiggy Ltd. (₹495), keeping both stocks at a "buy."

That means Citi sees a possible 15-18% jump from where these shares are now.

They're betting on Eternal's Blinkit hitting EBITDA breakeven this quarter, with margins reaching 1.9% by FY27, fueled by massive GOV growth—57% in FY25 and 123% in FY26.