Citi sees 15-18% upside in Eternal, Swiggy shares: Here's why
Citi just raised its price targets for Eternal Ltd. (₹395) and Swiggy Ltd. (₹495), keeping both stocks at a "buy."
That means Citi sees a possible 15-18% jump from where these shares are now.
They're betting on Eternal's Blinkit hitting EBITDA breakeven this quarter, with margins reaching 1.9% by FY27, fueled by massive GOV growth—57% in FY25 and 123% in FY26.
Swiggy is sitting on ₹6,800 crore in cash
Swiggy is on a roll: food delivery GOV is up 19%, and quick commerce shot up a wild 106% year-on-year.
The company has tightened up its margins and slashed cash burn.
Plus, after selling Rapido, Swiggy is sitting on ₹6,800 crore in cash—giving it plenty of runway to keep growing.
Which stock should you buy?
Eternal stands out thanks to its huge dark-store network and strong push for new users.
Swiggy's edge comes from better margins, steady revenue growth, and all that cash in the bank.
Both are dominating quick commerce right now.