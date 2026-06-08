Citi uses AI to speed real time global payments
Citi is shaking up how payments work by using AI to make things faster and smoother, especially for international transactions.
Debopama Sen, Citi's head of payments, services, at Citi, shared that AI has boosted its software development efficiency by around 30-40% and made paperwork way easier.
With $6 trillion moving through Citi every day, the bank is tapping into India's instant payments infrastructure via Citi Payments Express to bring real-time, affordable payments worldwide.
Citi uses AI for fraud detection
AI isn't just speeding up payments: it's helping Citi track transactions quickly and spot fraud or cyber threats before they become a problem.
For global money transfers, Citi uses Swift GPI for real-time tracking and connects India's instant payment systems with its own network through Citi Payments Express.
Plus, it's sticking to a "human-in-the-loop" approach so customers can trust that AI is used responsibly while keeping their money safe.