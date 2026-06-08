Citi uses AI to speed real time global payments Business Jun 08, 2026

Citi is shaking up how payments work by using AI to make things faster and smoother, especially for international transactions.

Debopama Sen, Citi's head of payments, services, at Citi, shared that AI has boosted its software development efficiency by around 30-40% and made paperwork way easier.

With $6 trillion moving through Citi every day, the bank is tapping into India's instant payments infrastructure via Citi Payments Express to bring real-time, affordable payments worldwide.