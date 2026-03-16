Citibank shuts UAE branches amid Iran-Israel tensions Business Mar 16, 2026

Citibank closed most of its United Arab Emirates branches and financial centers beginning March 12; they were initially scheduled through March 14 but remained in effect until further notice as of March 16, reacting to threats from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against banks linked to the US and Israel.

Staff at key Dubai offices were evacuated, with remote work options, even from abroad, offered for safety.