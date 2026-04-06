Citigroup delays US Fed cuts to September, predicts 3 cuts Business Apr 06, 2026

If you were hoping for lower interest rates soon, Citigroup says we'll need to wait a bit longer.

The bank now expects the US Federal Reserve to start cutting rates in September instead of June, thanks to surprisingly strong job growth and stubborn inflation.

They're predicting three small cuts by the end of the year: one each in September, October, and December.