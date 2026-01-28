Citigroup faces sexual harassment claims, pushes for arbitration
Citigroup is pushing back against sexual harassment allegations made by former managing director Julia Carreon, who says wealth management chief Andy Sieg repeatedly acted inappropriately and that HR forced her out before she quit in June 2024.
The bank wants the case settled through arbitration in Austin, Texas instead of a public court.
Emails, legal arguments, and a new law
Citigroup points to emails from May 2024 where Carreon called Sieg "exceptional," questioning why the accusations surfaced later.
Carreon's lawyer argues this is about silencing those seeking change.
The case also highlights a 2022 law that bans forced arbitration in harassment cases—something at the center of this legal fight.