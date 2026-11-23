Citigroup just made a blunder worth $35B
What's the story
Citigroup has made a major blunder in its risk-weighted assets, underestimating them by a whopping $35 billion. The error forced the bank to inject capital into one of its UK-based units. The miscalculation has raised red flags among US regulators over the bank's compliance and operational efficiency. Despite being an overseas issue, it could have implications for Citi's overall risk management efforts and plans to exit existing regulatory penalties that have hampered its operations.
Regulatory implications
Misstatement raises questions on consent order escape
The misstatement, which accounts for over 20% of the total risk-weighted assets in Citigroup Global Markets Ltd (CGML), has raised questions about whether Citi's penalties or consent orders from US regulators should be lifted quickly.
These orders include regulatory demands to fix risk management and data governance issues.
Sheila Bair, a former head of Federal Deposit Insurance said while this isn't a huge error given the size of the bank, any misstep complicates its efforts to escape its consent order.
Remediation strategy
Exiting consent order top priority for Citi CEO
Citi CEO Jane Fraser has said that exiting the consent order is her top priority.
Last month, it was reported that the bank was targeting the end of this year or early next year to submit necessary paperwork to regulators.
This could lead to concluding its remediation efforts, which have forced the bank to hire tens of thousands of additional employees.
Impact assessment
Analyst views on potential impact of the error
Austin Taggart, a banking analyst at Morningstar, said the error could plausibly lengthen the duration for the "sustained effectiveness" test.
However, he doesn't think it would reset the process.
Citi has been ordered by regulators to attest that data used for regulatory disclosures is correct and will remain so in future.
Wells Fargo analysts led by Mike Mayo said while the mistake wasn't material from a regulatory perspective, Citi suffers from having made mistakes in its past.
Company statement
Citi comments on internal capital modeling issue
Citi has acknowledged an internal capital modeling issue at a European trading subsidiary this summer.
The bank said the subsidiary remained fully compliant with regulatory minimums throughout, with no impact on the holding company or main operating bank.
However, Citi declined to comment on any potential impact of this error on its consent order prospects.