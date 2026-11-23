The misstatement, which accounts for over 20% of the total risk-weighted assets in Citigroup Global Markets Ltd (CGML), has raised questions about whether Citi's penalties or consent orders from US regulators should be lifted quickly.

These orders include regulatory demands to fix risk management and data governance issues.

Sheila Bair, a former head of Federal Deposit Insurance said while this isn't a huge error given the size of the bank, any misstep complicates its efforts to escape its consent order.