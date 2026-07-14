Citigroup stock falls as Jane Fraser plans layoffs, $800 million spent

Citigroup's stock dropped 4.3% to $134.66 on Tuesday as CEO Jane Fraser announced plans for more job cuts to speed up the bank's restructuring.

The company is putting extra money into tech and AI this year, which means even more layoffs are coming.

CFO Gonzalo Luchetti shared that Citigroup has already spent $800 million on severance so far, and expects that number to rise as they push for efficiency.