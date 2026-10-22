CitiusTech posts 16% fiscal 2026 growth as AI deployments expand
CitiusTech, a major health care technology company, just reported a solid 16% growth for fiscal 2026.
Thanks to CEO Dhaval Shah (who's been at the helm since August this year), they're landing bigger and longer deals as hospitals, insurers, and life sciences companies move from testing AI to deploying it across core business operations.
CitiusTech engineers use AI daily
CitiusTech helps all kinds of health care players (think insurers, hospitals, medical technology firms, and life sciences companies) by supporting things like electronic health records and clinical studies.
Shah points out that while AI tools are becoming standard, the real magic is in making them fit smoothly into complicated hospital systems.
Around 80% of their engineers now use AI tools daily through cloud platforms, copilots and related applications, as AI moves from experimenting with artificial intelligence to deploying it across core business operations.