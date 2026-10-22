CitiusTech posts 16% fiscal 2026 growth as AI deployments expand

CitiusTech helps all kinds of health care players (think insurers, hospitals, medical technology firms, and life sciences companies) by supporting things like electronic health records and clinical studies.

Shah points out that while AI tools are becoming standard, the real magic is in making them fit smoothly into complicated hospital systems.

Around 80% of their engineers now use AI tools daily through cloud platforms, copilots and related applications, as AI moves from experimenting with artificial intelligence to deploying it across core business operations.