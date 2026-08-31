Citizens' Voice Coimbatore urges government not to add UPI fees
Business
Citizens' Voice Coimbatore (CVC) is urging the government not to add fees to UPI payments.
It says free UPI is key to helping more people use digital money, and warns that even small charges could turn users away, especially for everyday transactions.
CVC suggests high-value monitoring and incentives
CVC suggests only monitoring big-ticket UPI transfers for risks, while keeping smaller ones free.
It also points out that digital payments actually save banks money by cutting down on cash handling costs.
To keep digital adoption growing, CVC wants the government and the RBI to offer incentives for small businesses and regular users instead of adding more fees.