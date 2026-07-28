City Union Bank April-June profit rises 25% to ₹383cr
Business
City Union Bank (CUB) just posted a solid 25% rise in net profit for April-June 2026, hitting ₹383 crore compared with ₹306 crore last year.
This boost came mainly from higher interest income, which climbed 24% to ₹1,985 crore as more people borrowed from the bank.
CUB advances surge 25% to ₹67,645cr
CUB's lending (advances) shot up by 25% to ₹67,645 crore and deposits grew 21%, reaching ₹79,342 crore.
Retail, agriculture, and MSME loans accounted for 80% of total advances.
Interest expenses rose too, but net interest income still jumped 31% to ₹820 crore.