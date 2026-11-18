City Union Bank pauses NEFT and RTGS for customer account
City Union Bank hit pause on its NEFT and RTGS money transfer services for a customer account after spotting an unauthorized transaction on November 16.
The bank says this is just a precaution while experts dig into what went wrong and work on fixes to keep things secure.
City Union Bank reassures, shares down
Even with these transfers paused, the bank's main business is running as usual: no impact on your regular banking.
City Union Bank also reassured everyone that it is following all rules and keeping a close watch to prevent anything like this from happening again.
Meanwhile, its share price dipped slightly (down 1.18% to ₹230.10).