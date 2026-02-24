Claude AI is helping take solutions transform healthcare
Take Solutions just teamed up with Anthropic's Claude AI to make healthcare less about reacting and more about predicting and preventing problems before they start.
Announced earlier in February 2026, this move could seriously change how patient care works around the world.
Claude AI will power 3 main platforms
Claude AI will power three main platforms: a tool for spotting health risks early, a "One Minute Clinic" for quick check-ups, and an AI marketplace where hospitals and pharma companies can plug in smart solutions.
The goal? Better decisions for doctors, faster workflows, and more personalized health tips—all by safely crunching big medical data.
Healthcare foundation
Take Solutions' chairman Parmeshvar Dhangare put it simply: "Artificial intelligence is becoming the foundation of next-generation healthcare."
This isn't just tech hype—it's about using AI to keep people healthier by catching issues early instead of waiting until things go wrong.