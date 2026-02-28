Claude AI maker to sue Pentagon over ethical safeguards
Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, said it will challenge the Pentagon in court after refusing to drop ethical safeguards from its AI model used in military networks.
The Pentagon gave Anthropic an ultimatum: remove the limits or lose their contract.
Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei stood firm, saying they "cannot in good conscience accede" to those demands.
Clash highlights the growing tension around AI's role in warfare
This clash is about whether powerful AI should have built-in ethical boundaries—even for national security.
The Pentagon offered some promises against mass surveillance and killer robots but stopped short of clear rules.
Now, there's talk of forcing changes through law, which could spark a bigger legal fight.
If Claude gets replaced, it could slow down military systems for months—highlighting just how important strong rules for AI are becoming.