Claude AI startup Anthropic kicks off $6B employee share sale
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, just kicked off a $5-6 billion employee share sale at a massive $350 billion valuation.
The offer opened recently and follows their recent funding round, which raised $30 billion at a $380 billion valuation.
Current and former employees can sell shares
Both current and former Anthropic employees (with at least a year at the company) can sell their shares in this round.
The final amount depends on how many join in, and outside investors are also welcome to buy in.
Claude's growth and revenue
Anthropic, a public benefit corporation, builds trustworthy AI tools—think advanced reasoning and coding—using its Claude LLMs.
Their main product, Claude, now serves 18-20 million monthly users.
Potential IPO on the horizon for Anthropic
Anthropic has taken steps toward an IPO, but no timing was specified, following moves by other tech giants like OpenAI and SpaceX who've also let employees cash out through big share sales.