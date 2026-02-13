Claude creator Anthropic raises $30B at $380B valuation
AI startup Anthropic has pulled in a massive $30 billion in its latest funding round, led by Singapore's GIC and Coatue.
This boost pushes the company's valuation to a staggering $380 billion—making serious waves in the tech world.
Major players in funding round
Big names joined this round: D.E. Shaw Ventures, Dragoneer, Founders Fund, ICONIQ, Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners, BlackRock, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity—and even Microsoft and NVIDIA chipped in.
Claude's impact on business operations
Anthropic builds Claude—the AI platform powering workflows and productivity for eight out of the Fortune 10 companies.
Their newest release (Claude Opus 4.6) powers agents and enables document, spreadsheet, and presentation generation.
CFO Krishna Rao says Claude is quickly becoming essential for business operations.
Impressive growth and future plans
Anthropic reached a $14 billion annual run rate as of February 2026.
With this new funding, they're set to double down on AI research and expand their tech across AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.