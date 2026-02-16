Anthropic opens its Indian HQ in Bengaluru

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has inaugurated its new office in Bengaluru . The move is part of a major expansion strategy as India becomes the second-largest market for Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant. The Bengaluru office is the firm's second in the Asia-Pacific region after Tokyo and is headed by tech veteran Irina Ghose.

Market potential India accounts for nearly half of Claude's usage India accounts for nearly half of Claude's usage in computer as well as mathematical tasks such as application development and system modernization. The run-rate revenue from these operations has doubled since the expansion announcement in October 2025. This growth highlights India's importance as a key market for Anthropic's AI solutions.

Local focus New office to hire local talent The new Bengaluru office will hire local talent and provide applied AI expertise. This is aimed at helping enterprises, digital natives, and start-ups scale Claude-powered solutions according to Indian requirements. The move is part of Anthropic's strategy to strengthen its presence in the Indian market and cater to local needs more effectively.

