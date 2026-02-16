Anthropic opens its Indian HQ in Bengaluru
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has inaugurated its new office in Bengaluru. The move is part of a major expansion strategy as India becomes the second-largest market for Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant. The Bengaluru office is the firm's second in the Asia-Pacific region after Tokyo and is headed by tech veteran Irina Ghose.
Market potential
India accounts for nearly half of Claude's usage
India accounts for nearly half of Claude's usage in computer as well as mathematical tasks such as application development and system modernization. The run-rate revenue from these operations has doubled since the expansion announcement in October 2025. This growth highlights India's importance as a key market for Anthropic's AI solutions.
Local focus
New office to hire local talent
The new Bengaluru office will hire local talent and provide applied AI expertise. This is aimed at helping enterprises, digital natives, and start-ups scale Claude-powered solutions according to Indian requirements. The move is part of Anthropic's strategy to strengthen its presence in the Indian market and cater to local needs more effectively.
Strategic alliances
Partnerships across enterprise, education, and agriculture sectors
Along with the office opening, Anthropic also announced partnerships across education, enterprise, and agriculture sectors. The company aims to promote responsible AI adoption in India through these collaborations. Some of the important enterprise wins include Air India using Claude Code for faster custom software development, and Cognizant deploying it to 350,000 global employees for legacy upgrades.