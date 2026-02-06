Clean-label food startup The Whole Truth raises $51 million

Fresh funds to help them go public

The Whole Truth makes protein bars, powders, nut butters, and dark chocolates—all without hidden sugars or artificial stuff.

Their revenue jumped to ₹216 crore in FY25 (a huge 232% leap from last year), though they did report ₹28 crore in losses.

The fresh funds will go toward ramping up production and getting ready for public markets as they chase profitability.