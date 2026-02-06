Clean-label food startup The Whole Truth raises $51 million
The Whole Truth, a clean-label food startup known for its no-nonsense snacks, just raised $51 million in Series D funding led by Sofina and Sauce.vc.
With backers like Peak XV Partners and Rainmatter Health on board, the company—founded in 2019 by Shashank Mehta and Rachna Aggarwal—is now gearing up for its IPO.
Fresh funds to help them go public
The Whole Truth makes protein bars, powders, nut butters, and dark chocolates—all without hidden sugars or artificial stuff.
Their revenue jumped to ₹216 crore in FY25 (a huge 232% leap from last year), though they did report ₹28 crore in losses.
The fresh funds will go toward ramping up production and getting ready for public markets as they chase profitability.
They've tripled their revenue in a year
Since their last funding round in January 2025 ($15 million), the company's grown threefold and now has a community of over 400,000 followers cheering them on.