Clean Max expands renewables for Indian AI and data centers

Clean Max just took its renewable energy game for AI and data centers in India from 250 megawatts to a massive 2,500 megawatts: that's a 10-fold jump.

This big leap comes as hyperscalers ramp up investments in India, with relationships with major global technology companies including Google, Meta, Apple, and Amazon.

As Managing Director Kuldeep Jain put it, Clean Max now has about a 35% market share of the hyperscaler business in India.