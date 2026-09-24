Clean Max expands renewables for Indian AI and data centers
Clean Max just took its renewable energy game for AI and data centers in India from 250 megawatts to a massive 2,500 megawatts: that's a 10-fold jump.
This big leap comes as hyperscalers ramp up investments in India, with relationships with major global technology companies including Google, Meta, Apple, and Amazon.
As Managing Director Kuldeep Jain put it, Clean Max now has about a 35% market share of the hyperscaler business in India.
Clean Max shares up nearly 71%
With data centers needing huge amounts of renewable power (think: around 3 gigawatts each of wind, solar, and storage), India is becoming the go-to spot as US expansion slows down.
Since its IPO in March 2026, Clean Max has been on a roll: its shares have gained nearly 71% over the past six months, and the company's market capitalisation is around ₹16,763.72 crore.