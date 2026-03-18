Clean Max IPO: Shares of India's biggest renewable energy supplier Business Mar 18, 2026

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions just pulled in ₹3,100 crore through its IPO: ₹1,200 crore from new shares and ₹1,900 crore from existing ones.

The offer ran from February 23 to 25 with shares priced between ₹1,000 and ₹1,053.

While the IPO was slightly under full subscription overall (0.94 times), institutional investors showed strong interest at 2.83 times.

Shares hit the BSE and NSE on March 2, 2026.