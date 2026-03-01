Clean Max IPO: Shares of renewable energy firm listing scheduled for February 23, 2026 Business Mar 01, 2026

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions is set to list its ₹3,100 crore IPO, with listing scheduled for February 23, 2026.

The issue was undersubscribed overall (0.94x), with retail investors barely showing up (just 0.06x subscribed), while big institutions were more interested (QIBs at 2.83x).

Shares were priced between ₹1,000-₹1,053 each, and the minimum investment was about ₹14,742.