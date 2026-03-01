Clean Max IPO: Shares of renewable energy firm listing scheduled for February 23, 2026
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions is set to list its ₹3,100 crore IPO, with listing scheduled for February 23, 2026.
The issue was undersubscribed overall (0.94x), with retail investors barely showing up (just 0.06x subscribed), while big institutions were more interested (QIBs at 2.83x).
Shares were priced between ₹1,000-₹1,053 each, and the minimum investment was about ₹14,742.
What does Clean Max do?
Clean Max provides renewable energy solutions mainly for businesses and industries—think solar and wind power for big companies.
They operate 2.80GW of capacity and serve technology firms, data centers and other commercial & industrial customers.
The source does not provide FY25 (Apr 2024-Mar 2025) revenue or profit figures.
Use of issue proceeds and other details
Funds raised will help pay off debt and support other business needs.
A bunch of major banks managed the IPO process—including Axis Capital, JP Morgan, HSBC, IIFL, Nomura, BoB, and SBI—with MUFG Intime as registrar.