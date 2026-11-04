Clean Max targets 4 GW renewable capacity by FY29
Business
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions is going big on renewables, planning to add 4 GW of new capacity by FY29, with demand from data center and AI customers.
Founder and Managing Director Kuldeep Jain says they're kicking things off with 1,500 MW in the current financial year (FY27) and will keep expanding steadily after that.
Clean Max eyes ₹3,000cr EBITDA FY28
Clean Max is aiming for ₹3,000 crore EBITDA by FY28, thanks to quick project rollouts and solid operations.
The company already holds 35% of India's hyperscaler contracts, with over 40% of its business tied to data center and AI clients.
Even with rising solar costs and some transmission hiccups, Clean Max feels confident about staying ahead in the game.