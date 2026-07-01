CleanMax data center and AI capacity nearly tenfold to 2.38GW

CleanMax posts 1,913cr revenue, raises 3,079cr

By 2026, CleanMax had over 3 gigawatts of renewable energy running and contracts for another 2.6 gigawatts on the way.

The company reported revenue of ₹1,913 crore for 2025-26 but also took on more debt, now at ₹12,400 crore, even as loan rates dropped a bit.

In March, CleanMax hit the stock market for the first time and raised ₹3,079 crore to keep growing.