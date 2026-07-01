CleanMax data center and AI capacity nearly tenfold to 2.38GW
Business
CleanMax just saw its data center and AI business grow nearly 10-fold in two years, jumping from 254 megawatts to a huge 2.38 gigawatts, now making up nearly half its order book.
Big names like Google and Meta are driving this demand, and powering these data centers takes a ton of renewable energy.
CleanMax posts 1,913cr revenue, raises 3,079cr
By 2026, CleanMax had over 3 gigawatts of renewable energy running and contracts for another 2.6 gigawatts on the way.
The company reported revenue of ₹1,913 crore for 2025-26 but also took on more debt, now at ₹12,400 crore, even as loan rates dropped a bit.
In March, CleanMax hit the stock market for the first time and raised ₹3,079 crore to keep growing.