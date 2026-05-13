CleanMax eyes ₹2,200-2,500cr FY28 operating profit from AI demand

CleanMax plans 1,500MW FY27 Apple JV

To keep up with this surge, CleanMax plans to add 1,500 MW of renewable energy in FY27 (after adding 1,400 MW last year).

Their total contracted capacity should grow from 3,100 MW to over 4,600 MW thanks to new power deals.

They're also teaming up with Apple for a ₹100 crore joint venture on clean energy in India; CleanMax holds the majority stake.

Similar co-investment partnerships are being pursued with companies linked to the Toyota Motor Group and Osaka Gas.

Plus, their wind-solar hybrid setup helps protect profits even if regulations shift.