CleanMax eyes ₹2,200-2,500cr FY28 operating profit from AI demand
CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions is setting its sights on a big milestone: ₹2,200-2,500 crore operating profit by FY28.
Right now, they're at ₹1,870 crore.
The main boost? Huge demand from AI and data centers, which jumped from just 14-15% of their contracted volumes two years ago to 42% today.
CleanMax plans 1,500MW FY27 Apple JV
To keep up with this surge, CleanMax plans to add 1,500 MW of renewable energy in FY27 (after adding 1,400 MW last year).
Their total contracted capacity should grow from 3,100 MW to over 4,600 MW thanks to new power deals.
They're also teaming up with Apple for a ₹100 crore joint venture on clean energy in India; CleanMax holds the majority stake.
Similar co-investment partnerships are being pursued with companies linked to the Toyota Motor Group and Osaka Gas.
Plus, their wind-solar hybrid setup helps protect profits even if regulations shift.