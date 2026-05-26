CleanMax secures $575 million for Rajasthan and Karnataka renewable projects
CleanMax just landed $575 million to build massive solar and wind projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka.
The cash comes from a mix of Indian and international lenders, helping India's businesses make the switch to cleaner energy.
This is a big step toward hitting those sustainability goals everyone's talking about.
CleanMax matches loan currency, 5.7GW contracted
CleanMax matches its loans with the currency of its contracts, so US dollar loans go with US dollar deals, Indian rupee loans with Indian rupee deals.
Their non-Indian-rupee loans are under 6% interest, keeping things cost-effective.
CFO Nikunj Ghodawat says this multi-lender setup keeps CleanMax financially strong as they grow.
The company already works with giants like Apple, Amazon, and Cisco, and CleanMax's contracted renewable energy portfolio reached 5.7 GW in FY26, data centers and AI infrastructure customers contributed 42% of its contracted RE power sales portfolio.