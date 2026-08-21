Clear Eyes Maximum Itchy Eye Relief recall affects 39,060 bottles
Business
Heads up if you use Clear Eyes Maximum Itchy Eye Relief: 39,060 bottles are being recalled across the US because of possible contamination.
Check your bottle: if it's Lot 2552A and expires September 30, 2027, you should stop using it.
Prestige Brands Holdings cites sterility concerns
Prestige Brands Holdings pulled the drops after finding they couldn't guarantee sterility.
The Food and Drug Administration labeled this a Class II recall, which means there's a small risk of temporary or reversible health issues, but nothing too serious.
These eye drops are usually used for irritation and dryness, so if you have one from the affected lot, it's best to toss it out just to be safe.