ClearTax report: India's tax systems adopt AI but firms lag

AI improves GST matching and processing

Regulators now use AI to track GST filings, TDS returns, and e-invoices around the clock.

The good news? AI tools have made things way faster: matching input credits is nearly flawless now (98% vs. 80% before), GST returns take just three days instead of 18, and automated tools have cut down on demand notices by up to 60%.

But companies using old-school systems still face more mismatches, so there's a clear push for everyone to modernize.