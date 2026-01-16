ClickHouse just raised $400 million, now valued at $15B
ClickHouse, known for its lightning-fast data analytics tech, has landed $400 million in fresh funding—pushing its valuation to a massive $15 billion.
The round was led by Dragoneer Investment Group, with big names like Bessemer Venture Partners and Index Ventures also joining in.
What's ClickHouse all about?
They power real-time analytics and AI infrastructure for some of the world's biggest companies.
With this new funding, they're expanding their tech—snapping up Langfuse (an LLM observability startup) and rolling out new services to help businesses handle huge amounts of data in seconds.
By the numbers
ClickHouse serves over 3,000 cloud customers—including Meta, Tesla, Sony, and Capital One—and has seen its annual recurring revenue jump over 250% year-on-year.
More than half their business comes from outside North America, showing just how global they've become.