ClickOut Media faces backlash for AI articles under Touati's name
ClickOut Media is facing backlash after freelance writer Ben Touati discovered AI-generated articles published under his name just days after he was let go in early 2026.
The situation has sparked fresh debate about how companies use AI in journalism, especially since Esports Insider, where the articles appeared, had been known for avoiding AI content.
Touati files GDPR complaint, name removed
Touati called the move "a slap in the face," saying he would never have written those pieces. He filed a GDPR complaint, which led to his name being removed from the articles later.
He also shared that employees were trained to make AI-written content sound more human, as management pushed for more AI-driven productivity.
ClickOut Media issued a statement that did not address the impersonation directly.