ClickOut Media faces backlash for AI articles under Touati's name

Touati files GDPR complaint, name removed

Touati called the move "a slap in the face," saying he would never have written those pieces. He filed a GDPR complaint, which led to his name being removed from the articles later.

He also shared that employees were trained to make AI-written content sound more human, as management pushed for more AI-driven productivity.

ClickOut Media issued a statement that did not address the impersonation directly.