ClickUp cuts 22% of staff to focus on AI
Business
ClickUp just let go of 22% of its team, shifting focus toward artificial intelligence.
CEO Zeb Evans assured everyone that the company's finances are strong, saying, "The business is the strongest it's ever been."
Most of the money saved will be reinvested in current employees, and those laid off will get support for their next steps.
ClickUp CEO outlines up-to-$1 million AI roles
Evans shared plans to offer salaries up to $1 million a year for people who drive major impact with AI.
New roles like Agent Managers will help automate and manage AI tools.
Even as ClickUp leans into automation, Evans emphasized that real human connection remains crucial, especially when it comes to customer interactions.