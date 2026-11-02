Clinics on Cloud raises $12.5 million to expand AI microclinics
Business
Clinics On Cloud, a health care startup from Pune, just landed $12.5 million in Series A funding from Dubai-based investors through Model42, powered by Enlightened Minds Investments.
The big plan? Use this money to make its AI-powered microclinics smarter and more widely available.
Clinics on Cloud exceeds 3,500 deployments
With the UAE as its launchpad, Clinics On Cloud is gearing up to expand into Africa, the US and Southeast Asia.
Since starting in 2018, it has set up over 3,500 deployments and done more than 12 million health screenings across eight countries, using cool tech like Health ATMs and mobile clinics to bring checkups everywhere from city offices to rural towns.