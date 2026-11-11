Closing auction lifts Nifty over 2% to 25,250, Sensex rises
Big day for Indian stocks. On Wednesday, the Closing Auction Session (CAS) pushed the Nifty index up more than 2%. It hit a high of 25,600 before settling at 25,250.
Sensex also climbed by 375 points and Bank Nifty added another 244 points.
India markets hit February highs
Both indices closed at their highest since February, capping off a nearly 10% jump this month.
Almost $6 billion in foreign investment poured into India in November, the biggest since September 2024, as global investors look for solid opportunities beyond all the AI hype elsewhere.
SEBI restores VWAP for derivatives expiry
After traders raised concerns about wild price swings with CAS, SEBI announced it will switch back to using volume-weighted average price for derivatives contracts on expiry days, based on the volume-weighted average price of the last 30 minutes of regular trading, from December 7.
This aims to calm things down after August saw a sharp drop in trading activity due to earlier changes.