Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince warns AI agents hurt small businesses
Business
Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince is worried that advanced AI tools might make things tougher for small businesses.
He thinks these smart agents, able to handle shopping, price checks, and deliveries all on their own, could end up giving big companies a major advantage.
Matthew Prince warns of consolidation risk
Prince points out that if people start relying on AI agents, large companies with familiar names could dominate the market.
He warns, "If you can't have new entrants into markets... you're going to have just incredible consolidation."
Some firms are already prepping for this shift; Morgan Stanley is updating its platforms so AI agents can work directly with their systems.