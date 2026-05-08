Cloudflare cuts about 1,100 employees to pivot toward AI Business May 08, 2026

Cloudflare is letting go of about 1,100 employees, about a fifth of its team, as it pivots hard toward AI-powered operations.

The company says this isn't just about saving money; instead, it's reshaping roles because AI use inside Cloudflare has jumped more than 600% in the last three months.

The leadership calls this move part of entering the "agentic AI era."