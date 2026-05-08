Cloudflare cuts about 1,100 employees to pivot toward AI
Business
Cloudflare is letting go of about 1,100 employees, about a fifth of its team, as it pivots hard toward AI-powered operations.
The company says this isn't just about saving money; instead, it's reshaping roles because AI use inside Cloudflare has jumped more than 600% in the last three months.
The leadership calls this move part of entering the "agentic AI era."
Cloudflare founders call layoffs 1-time reset
Cloudflare's founders say these layoffs are a one-time reset to avoid ongoing job cuts and uncertainty.
Impacted employees will get base pay through 2026, with healthcare coverage varying by region and faster equity vesting.
The company promises to handle things ethically while focusing on stability and growth for those staying on board.