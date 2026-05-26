Cloudflare cuts about 1,100 jobs as Matthew Prince cites AI

Cloudflare says engineering and sales secure

Prince reassured that "builders" (engineering) and "sellers" (sales) roles are still secure and the company is hiring in those areas.

Despite the layoffs, Cloudflare reported record revenue growth.

This move reflects a bigger trend across tech: over 49,000 US jobs have been lost to AI-related cuts this year alone.

The rise of automation has many companies rethinking who they need on their teams.