CLSA downgrades TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, praises Coforge, Persistent Systems
Business
CLSA just downgraded major Indian IT players, TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra, citing AI's impact and a shaky economy.
Meanwhile, midsize companies like Coforge and Persistent Systems are getting a thumbs-up for being more adaptable in this changing tech landscape.
CLSA: AI pressure, FY30 growth
CLSA thinks AI is making things tougher for traditional IT giants right now, but expects AI-driven growth to boost revenues by FY30.
They see more potential in agile mid-tier firms, calling them better positioned for the big tech shifts ahead.