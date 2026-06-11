CLSA sets ₹1,512 target for Infosys citing GenAI market boom
Business
CLSA thinks Infosys could rise by over 32%, setting a target price of ₹1,512.
Their optimism comes from the booming generative AI market, which might hit the estimated $300 billion to $400 billion GenAI opportunity by 2030.
Infosys is already making $1 billion from GenAI services, growing faster than its overall business.
Infosys lauded, experts warn it hurdles
Analyst reports highlight Infosys as a top player in AI adoption, especially with AI agents and modernization-related work cited as growth areas.
Still, recent share drops show investors are cautious, and experts warn that the IT sector has hurdles ahead, including risks from AI changes and industry shake-ups.
Recovery might take up to two years.