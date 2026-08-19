CLSA warns India household incomes lag as FY27 growth slows

A new analysis from CLSA says India's household incomes aren't keeping up with how much people are spending.

To make ends meet, more families are dipping into their savings and taking on extra loans.

CLSA is also predicting that the country's economic growth will slow in FY27, with GDP expected to be around 6% overall in FY27, while growth is expected to slow to about 5.5% in the second half of the financial year, thanks to weaker spending, government budget limits, and unpredictable weather.