CMA CGM expands in India with LNG ships, AI hub
Business
CMA CGM, a global shipping giant, is making big moves in India, shifting from just moving cargo to actually building the country's logistics backbone.
They've ordered six eco-friendly LNG-powered ships from Cochin Shipyard, launched a direct trade route to the US West Coast, and opened an AI-focused R and D hub in Chennai.
Investments support Maritime Vision 2047
These investments support India's Maritime Vision 2047 and aim to put India on the global shipping map.
The new ships use greener tech, while the Chennai R and D hub (set up with Capgemini) will use AI to make supply chains smarter and more efficient for Indian businesses.
It's all about making Indian trade faster, cleaner, and ready for the future.